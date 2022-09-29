The Unofficial Official College & Mag Survivor Pool - v6.5

Whew, buddy. A lot of us chose the orange and blue tigers over the gold and black ones, and it literally couldn’t have been closer to disaster last week. But alas, survive and advance.

Unless, of course, you did choose the wrong Tigers. Our fearless cowardly leader, Mr. Jack Condon himself, chose Missouri last week. Shame! SHAAAAAME!

RIP

Jack Condon

@williampwilder

THE GAMES

Eligible teams to be picked in bold. All times CT.

#7 Kentucky @ #14 Ole Miss - 11:00 AM

#2 Alabama @ #20 Arkansas - 2:30 PM

#17 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State - 3:00 PM

LSU @ Auburn - 6:00 PM

#1 UGA @ Mizzou (lol) - 6:30 PM

RULES

For those who haven’t played, the rules are simple. Each week, you are to pick one SEC team to win their game. If you pick correctly, you advance. If you do not, well, see you next year I guess. Once you pick a team, though, you may not pick them again. If you picked Georgia over Oregon in the opener, you may not pick Georgia the rest of the year.

As usual, you can only pick a team who is playing a P5 opponent. No picking Auburn over Mercer, or Tennessee over Ball State. I will go ahead and make a ruling on this now - you can pick Arkansas over Cincinnati, since the Bearcats made the Playoff last year, or over BYU, since they’re kind of a middling Independent.

I’m going to introduce a new way to pick this year by utilizing a Google Form each week. Picks can still be made in the comments section as well, but I wanted to be able to allow our friends on various social media platforms to play as well. Lastly, picks MUST be made by kickoff of the game you are picking.

Those who have been around will know, but a word of advice for any new players - go ahead and outline your picks for the season now. You don’t want to be the one with no eligible teams left to pick in October when everyone is on a BYE.

I will track the results in a Google Sheet, which I will share here each week. If you believe I put you down for the wrong pick, please let me know.