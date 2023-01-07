GAME PREVIEW AND OPEN THREAD: #22 Auburn vs #13 Arkansas

GAME 15: Saturday, January 7th, 2023

Neville Arena — Auburn, AL

Time: 7:30 pm CST/8:30 pm EST

Network: SEC Network, Auburn Radio Network

Betting Odds: Auburn -2.5, Over/Under 131.5 via Draft Kings Sportsbook

Somehow, after that ugly loss to Georgia, Auburn comes into tonight’s game as a favorite to beat one of the best teams in the SEC in Arkansas. The Tigers were decidedly not good in Athens on Wednesday night, but now the weight of a lengthy home winning streak stands in the balance as the Tigers welcome the Hogs and a date with revenge.

Last year, Auburn went into Fayetteville as the top team in the land, having escaped narrowly a couple times, and lost in overtime to the Piggies. It was a court-storming affair for Arkansas, and despite three huge performances from Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Wendell Green, J.D. Notae’s 28 points were too much to overcome.

Now, we’re not nearly as good, but at home we always like our shots.

Auburn got beat fairly easily by Georgia during the midweek, with Johni Broome scoring 22 points, but nobody else doing anything else. There’s just not much chemistry on this team for some reason, and nobody can make the offense flow. Let’s see what we can make of a much better team in Arkansas, and one that we’re playing in front of the friendly fans at Neville Arena.

THE OPPONENT

Arkansas is 12-2 on the year, with losses to Creighton and LSU to open SEC play. While we were all excited to see their roster of great freshmen after the big recruiting class, we won’t be getting one of them tonight and it’ll help Auburn. Nick Smith is out due to injury, and should be shut down for a little while.

However, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh average about 20 combined points between them as true freshmen, and we know how this team likes to play under Eric Musselman.

Per Game Team and Opponent Stats Table G MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Team 14 40.4 28.3 58.4 .485 23.4 41.9 .558 4.9 16.5 .299 15.9 22.3 .715 9.7 26.2 35.9 13.9 10.2 4.8 12.9 17.3 77.4 Rank 59th 185th 31st 11th 26th 36th 351st 346th 328th 34th 31st 156th 235th 118th 169th 157th 13th 37th 185th 130th 72nd Opponent 14 40.4 22.5 54.5 .413 17.4 36.6 .475 5.1 17.9 .287 12.1 17.7 .681 8.0 22.9 30.9 9.7 6.0 2.2 17.5 18.4 62.2 Rank 51st 54th 96th 161st 204th 132nd 14th 27th 22nd 173rd 195th 91st 26th 72nd 25th 206th 106th 26th 345th 286th 37th View Original Table

Generated 1/7/2023. Provided by CBB at Sports Reference Generated 1/7/2023.

They shoot extremely well and they get to the hoop easily. Thankfully they’re not a good three-point shooting team, but I’m sure they’ll find a little magic tonight because don’t they all. They hit free throws and they know how to get to the line as well.

PREDICTION

I don’t know how Auburn will be able to handle a team that can get to the rack as frequently as Arkansas does, and unless we see some offensive improvement, I think the home winning streak ends tonight. Need something truly kooky to happen for the Tigers to be able to do it this evening.

Arkansas 65, Auburn 62