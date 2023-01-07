GAME PREVIEW AND OPEN THREAD: #22 Auburn vs #13 Arkansas

GAME 15: Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Auburn Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks
Neville Arena — Auburn, AL
Time: 7:30 pm CST/8:30 pm EST
Network: SEC Network, Auburn Radio Network
Betting Odds: Auburn -2.5, Over/Under 131.5 via Draft Kings Sportsbook
Somehow, after that ugly loss to Georgia, Auburn comes into tonight’s game as a favorite to beat one of the best teams in the SEC in Arkansas. The Tigers were decidedly not good in Athens on Wednesday night, but now the weight of a lengthy home winning streak stands in the balance as the Tigers welcome the Hogs and a date with revenge.
Last year, Auburn went into Fayetteville as the top team in the land, having escaped narrowly a couple times, and lost in overtime to the Piggies. It was a court-storming affair for Arkansas, and despite three huge performances from Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Wendell Green, J.D. Notae’s 28 points were too much to overcome.
Now, we’re not nearly as good, but at home we always like our shots.
Auburn got beat fairly easily by Georgia during the midweek, with Johni Broome scoring 22 points, but nobody else doing anything else. There’s just not much chemistry on this team for some reason, and nobody can make the offense flow. Let’s see what we can make of a much better team in Arkansas, and one that we’re playing in front of the friendly fans at Neville Arena.
THE OPPONENT
Arkansas is 12-2 on the year, with losses to Creighton and LSU to open SEC play. While we were all excited to see their roster of great freshmen after the big recruiting class, we won’t be getting one of them tonight and it’ll help Auburn. Nick Smith is out due to injury, and should be shut down for a little while.
However, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh average about 20 combined points between them as true freshmen, and we know how this team likes to play under Eric Musselman.
|G
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Team
|14
|40.4
|28.3
|58.4
|.485
|23.4
|41.9
|.558
|4.9
|16.5
|.299
|15.9
|22.3
|.715
|9.7
|26.2
|35.9
|13.9
|10.2
|4.8
|12.9
|17.3
|77.4
|Rank
|59th
|185th
|31st
|11th
|26th
|36th
|351st
|346th
|328th
|34th
|31st
|156th
|235th
|118th
|169th
|157th
|13th
|37th
|185th
|130th
|72nd
|Opponent
|14
|40.4
|22.5
|54.5
|.413
|17.4
|36.6
|.475
|5.1
|17.9
|.287
|12.1
|17.7
|.681
|8.0
|22.9
|30.9
|9.7
|6.0
|2.2
|17.5
|18.4
|62.2
|Rank
|51st
|54th
|96th
|161st
|204th
|132nd
|14th
|27th
|22nd
|173rd
|195th
|91st
|26th
|72nd
|25th
|206th
|106th
|26th
|345th
|286th
|37th
Generated 1/7/2023.
They shoot extremely well and they get to the hoop easily. Thankfully they’re not a good three-point shooting team, but I’m sure they’ll find a little magic tonight because don’t they all. They hit free throws and they know how to get to the line as well.
PREDICTION
I don’t know how Auburn will be able to handle a team that can get to the rack as frequently as Arkansas does, and unless we see some offensive improvement, I think the home winning streak ends tonight. Need something truly kooky to happen for the Tigers to be able to do it this evening.
Arkansas 65, Auburn 62
