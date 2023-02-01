GAME RECAP: #25 Auburn 94, Georgia 73

Oh, baby. There’s little that feels as good as beating the heck out of Georgia, and especially in a situation where the Tigers are exacting revenge.

Auburn destroyed the Bulldogs tonight 94-73, avenging the earlier loss in Athens and getting back on the right track on both ends of the floor just in time for the meat of the conference schedule.

Everyone contributed tonight, with Allen Flanigan turning in his best performance of the season in a 22 point night on 8-10 shooting. Johni Broome had one of the best games for an Auburn center in years, scoring 19 points and grabbing 18 rebounds, and Wendell Green added another 18 points with a 3-5 mark from downtown. Even K.D. Johnson found his old ways and scored 13 points against his former team.

Auburn’s offense was so good tonight that even Georgia going 10-19 from three in the second half couldn’t help the Bulldogs catch up, and the Tigers extended their 42-24 halftime lead even further.

With the win, the Tigers are now 7-2 in SEC play at the halfway point of the conference season, and the offensive explosion happened just in time as a trip to #2 Tennessee looms on Saturday afternoon.

GAME RECAP

Auburn started quickly in this one, building a 12-5 lead after an early 5-5 tie. Flanigan got things going early, hitting a pair of jumpers during that spurt. Georgia got within a 16-14 deficit a few minutes later, but then Auburn would go on an impressive 17-0 blast, that included back-to-back threes from Wendell Green to cap it. Georgia wouldn’t be able to recover, and spend the halftime break down 42-24.

In the second half, the Bulldogs started to light things up from outside, but even a trio of threes in the opening minutes couldn’t stop them from falling behind by 20 points as Auburn threw down a flurry of open dunks. A jumper from K.D. Johnson and a three from Tre Donaldson put the Tigers ahead 65-40, and then with 8:35 to play, a three from K.D. gave Auburn its largest lead thus far at 75-47. Dylan Cardwell and Lior Berman finished things off down the stretch and Auburn easily covered, winning 94-73.

FINAL STATS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s got to be Johni Broome. We said that he’d have a big night after what he did in Athens, and he didn’t disappoint. A 19/18 game is pretty rare, but he poured it in and the Bulldogs had no answer for him.

UP NEXT

Oh, boy. It’s on the road this coming Saturday to play the 2nd-ranked team in America on their home floor. Auburn will travel to Tennessee for a 1 pm CST/2 pm EST tipoff in Knoxville.