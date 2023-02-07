GAME PREVIEW: Auburn @ Texas A&M

GAME 24: Tuesday, February 7th, 2023

Reed Arena - College Station, TX

Time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST

Betting Odds: Auburn +3.0, Over/Under 138.5 via Draft Kings Sportsbook

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Auburn went 1-1 last week, and now enters a week that looks equally as tough on paper, but possible more attainable.

The Tigers will be facing off against Texas A&M tonight in a revenge game after the Aggies broke the Neville Arena winning streak a couple weeks ago. Then on Saturday, College Gameday is in town for Auburn and Alabama on the Plains.

A&M really controlled things two weeks ago, with Auburn posting a tepid offensive performance at home and being unable to control Tyrece Radford, who hit a career high with 30 points. Everything fell for the Aggies, and Auburn couldn’t hit a three (just 3-16), while also allowing 20-24 from the line for A&M as well.

Alas, we lost the winning streak, but maybe these are the cuts that become tough scars at the end of the season. It seems like Auburn is starting to figure some things out — the offense against Georgia, the defense against Tennessee — and have yet to put it all together for a full game. Doing that on the road on a short turnaround will be tough, but maybe Bruce has his guys fired up after the almost that they accomplished on Saturday in holding the nation’s #2 team to just 46 points.

THE OPPONENT

We know these guys, and after two consecutive matchups where Tyrece Radford has exploded, the name of the game is stopping him. He went for 30 last time out, including an 11-12 mark from the line and 9 rebounds. Wade Taylor hit 3-5 threes for most of his damage, but Auburn needs to figure out a way to slow those guards down. If they combine for 45 points again, we’ll lose again.

The good news is that nobody else really had a big impact. Julius Marble went 4-7 for 9 points, but we’ll take that if we cut the Radford/Taylor effort in half. What we really saw last time out was Wendell Green and Johni Broome both getting their usual, but neither Jaylin Williams nor Allen Flanigan hitting that double-digit mark we’d come to expect over the previous few games. Auburn really did just have a horrible game that you come to expect every once in awhile in this sport. Either way, slow down the Aggie guards and we’ll have a good chance.

PREDICTION

However, for us to have a good chance, our guards also need to be way better. Wendell got hassled big time last time out against these guys, and we didn’t get any whistles blown on some rough play in Auburn. Chances are we won’t get the whistles tonight either on the road. Thankfully, this is fresh in our minds, and we know what to expect from their strategy, and Bruce has all the time in the world to react. If we’re able to duplicate the defensive effort from Saturday, we win this game pretty easily. Thing is, it’s going to have to fall on Wendell to make this game clean and run a smooth offense for Auburn. I think we see it, and it leads into a huge day on Saturday back at home.

Auburn 68, Texas A&M 64