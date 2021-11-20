 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME OPEN THREAD: Auburn @ South Carolina

Game 11: Final road game of the year!

By JackCondon
NCAA Football: Auburn at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

GAME 11: Saturday, November 20th, 2021

AUBURN TIGERS (6-4) vs SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS (5-5)

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC - 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST, ESPN

  • ESPN Broadcast Crew: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich.
  • Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network.
  • All-time series: Auburn leads 10-2-1, and has won 8 of the last 9 games in the series.
  • Auburn is favored by 7.5 points, with the over/under set at 46 points.

WAR EAGLE!

