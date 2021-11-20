GAME OPEN THREAD: Auburn @ South Carolina

GAME 11: Saturday, November 20th, 2021
AUBURN TIGERS (6-4) vs SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS (5-5)
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC - 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST, ESPN
- ESPN Broadcast Crew: Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, and Quint Kessenich.
- Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network.
- All-time series: Auburn leads 10-2-1, and has won 8 of the last 9 games in the series.
- Auburn is favored by 7.5 points, with the over/under set at 46 points.
