Oh, It’s August: Rankings Time!

It’s definitely August when the first official rankings come out, and we’ve just now passed that point!

To save you the trouble, Auburn is UNRANKED, but receiving votes (we’d be 31st if they extended the poll that far, just behind LSU).

Here’s the rundown:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pitt Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

Also receiving votes are Iowa, Penn State, Tennessee, BYU, LSU, Auburn, and UCF. We’ll stop there for now.

This season, Auburn will take on 5 preseason ranked teams in Bama, Georgia, A&M, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, and the entire SEC west aside from Mississippi State (also receiving votes but further down the line) is in the top 31 of teams in this poll. Penn State would be 27th as well, so the schedule is tough as usual.

Let’s run down the preseason rankings of the last decade or so of Auburn teams and see where they finished up:

2021 - UR, 6-7 (UR)

2020 - 11, 6-5 (UR)

2019 - 16, 9-4 (14)

2018 - 9, 8-5 (UR)

2017 - 12, 10-4 (10)

2016 - UR, 8-5 (24)

2015 - 6, 7-6 (UR)

2014- 6, 8-5 (22)

2013 - UR, 12-2 (2)

2012 - UR, 3-9 (UR)

2011 - 23, 8-5 (UR)

2010 - 22, 14-0 (1)

2009 - UR, 8-5 (UR)

When Auburn has begun the year unranked, they’ve run the full gamut of expectations, from a complete disaster in 2012, to nearly a national title in 2013, to the exact middle of 8-5 or 6-7. All this is to say that we don’t have any idea what to expect from this group. However, the coaching staff seems to be feeling it, and we have some true leaders on the team. The starting 22 can compete with nearly anyone else in the SEC, but we know that the top level teams have a higher concentration of talent across the board.

Kickoff in 25 days, y’all.