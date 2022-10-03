BOOM! ROASTED! Week 5: Sing-a-long

If there is one thing I can say positively about this past weekend is…it was in fact a weekend. I am starting to feel like a broken record (much like the Auburn offense) but the sadness syndrome was not limited to East Central Alabama and that is a positive thing for you and me! Cause at least we can laugh with each other…NOT AT EACH OTHER. We are better than that and you know it…except for FSU…if you’ve been to Tallahassee you know what I’m talking about. So let’s get to it and get Roasted.

I’M SORRY, DID YOU HAVE JOKES BRENT VENABLES?

‘Member when Brent Venables went all nuclear on a future conference mate and said he passed on the Auburn job because he reeeeeeally wanted this OU job?

Brent Venables dropping some tea at his Oklahoma press conference, saying he passed on the Auburn job because he didn't like their alignment. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 6, 2021

Yeah, that came outta nowhere. But, hey, its cool and we totally wish him well. Cause he is a really good Defensive coach so I’m positive he put a strong DC in place to help him manage the defensive side of the ball…

Oh, well, there's one of your problems pic.twitter.com/kn7WKWrky8 — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) October 1, 2022

Oh…that’s a….huh….that is technically a Defensive Coordinator.

I can’t imagine what would have happened at Auburn if Ol’ Brent actually got pasted the interest check stage and agreed to become coach only to hire Ted Roof as the DC? It could always be worse Auburn fans, remember that.

So, how is Brent and Ted’s Excellent Defensive Adventure going? Well…

Adrian Martinez in Saturday’s upset win over Oklahoma ⬇️



382 total yards

1 passing TD

4 rushing TDs



Kansas State has beaten Oklahoma 3 of the last 4 matchups #EMAW pic.twitter.com/jHFMuyKwO3 — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) September 26, 2022

Yeah that was last week…Adrian Martinez..

Yeah…former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez, THAT Adrian Martinez, threw for 382 and scored a grand total of 5 (THAT’S FIVE!) TD’s against OU in an upset win, 41-34.

But that was last week and I am sure Brent and Ted got everything tightened up and ship shape for their trip to Fort Worth to take on the Frogs.

TCU IS ROLLING OVER NO. 18 OKLAHOMA pic.twitter.com/8rbpicwMfq — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

Oh that’s…

TCU is up 41-17 at the half on No. 18 Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/9SexiqrOPc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

Wait…where was the…

TCU is absolutely mauling Oklahoma. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GBHiUoGVEX — uSTADIUM uNIVERSITY (@uSTADIUMCollege) October 1, 2022

Dear Lord, they know it isn’t flag football right?

My man just said “TCU is running through Oklahoma like a stimulus check” pic.twitter.com/uJWpGa1OZP — My Vers Love (@imyvers) October 1, 2022

Ok, that’s a lot of points…but…what does that even mean Mark Jones? And that’s a brave statement there bud. But I digress…What on earth is going on with OU’s defense Brent?? They gave up 41 at home to the Power Towel and now 55 to TCU! Did you guys get too much Nebraska funk on you when you were there a few weeks back?

Well, no matter, I am sure they can get right this week against *checks notes* oh sweet Jesus no.

How in the heck is OU opening as a favorite against Texas? pic.twitter.com/YZiu7vYer9 — OU Softball HR Tracker (@soonerprices) October 2, 2022

Lord God in heaven…The stoppable force meets the moveable object in Dallas this week.

Other than the Red River Rivalry, every Big 12 game next week features at least one ranked team — Jackson (@JacksonBig12) October 2, 2022

Wait, and we are getting both of these teams? Well, at least we know what we are getting west of Texarkana from here on out…

DON’T YOU JUDGE ME

Sometimes life gives you one thing. Just one thing. And you have to make due with it. You don’t question it, you don’t try to add to it. You just take it for what it is and enjoy the hell out of it.

That said, I give you.

Enjoy the shit out of it. Let it wash over you to know that no one is perfect.

MISSOURI DRILLS THE 52-YARD FIELD GOAL AGAINST GEORGIA pic.twitter.com/pIIoQzjXTz — Brian Y (@byysports) October 2, 2022

I don’t have anything to go here, just remember that for a while on Saturday, there was real sweat coming off the foreheads of these two talent collectors and I need just a little bit to keep hope alive. Now that will not be the case this weekend at all, and that’s fine, its necessary to ensure what needs to happen, happens. Just remember, brighter days are ahead, we just need to…sigh…endure.

That’s all the effort I can muster up this week, sorta like this cop in Eugene this weekend.

I want to get after her on that, but that is a big mood for a Monday morning. What did else happened that I didn’t hit? Or do you want to praise my efforts? Feel free to post below in the comments you beautiful people.

Enjoy your Monday everyone.