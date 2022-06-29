 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Podcast!

Episode 198!

By JackCondon
/ new
  • Soccer schedule released
  • https://auburntigers.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule
  • Baseball
  • Since we last talked… Auburn went 1-2 in Omaha
  • Couldn’t keep pace with the jello shots
  • Bats went cold (even in supers to an extent), what can ya do
  • Butch keeps building. First
  • Regionals in 2017
  • Supers in 2018
  • CWS in 2019
  • Win a CWS game in 2022
  • Should Butch be getting the same level of respect as Bruce?
  • Basketball
  • Jabari Smith #3 to Houston
  • Also Tari Eason, TyTy Washington
  • Will play with Jalen Green
  • Should still be kinda bad next year?
  • Walker Kessler #22 to Minnesota
  • Made the playoffs this year, first time in 17 years

More From College and Magnolia

Loading comments...