- Soccer schedule released
- https://auburntigers.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule
- Baseball
- Since we last talked… Auburn went 1-2 in Omaha
- Couldn’t keep pace with the jello shots
- Bats went cold (even in supers to an extent), what can ya do
- Butch keeps building. First
- Regionals in 2017
- Supers in 2018
- CWS in 2019
- Win a CWS game in 2022
- Should Butch be getting the same level of respect as Bruce?
- Basketball
- Jabari Smith #3 to Houston
- Also Tari Eason, TyTy Washington
- Will play with Jalen Green
- Should still be kinda bad next year?
- Walker Kessler #22 to Minnesota
- Made the playoffs this year, first time in 17 years
Filed under:
NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Podcast!
Episode 198!
Loading comments...